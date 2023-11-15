FBI Director Warns House Panel Threat of Terror Attack Now at Whole 'Nother Level'

The U.S. is on alert for terrorists in America in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks on Israel.

The directors of the FBI and Homeland Security were in front of Congress Wednesday warning Americans to stay vigilant given the situation in the Middle East.

Those most responsible for protecting the country fear lone wolf attacks could happen here based on antisemitism, islamophobia, or just hate for America.

"In a year where the terrorism threat was already elevated, the ongoing war in the Middle East has raised the threat of an attack against Americans in the United States to a whole 'nother level,'" FBI Director Christopher Wray told a House panel.

Wray confirmed multiple investigations were underway nationwide into people who may have connections to Hamas.

"Our most immediate concern is that individuals or small groups will draw twisted inspiration from the events in the Middle East to carry out attacks here at home," he said.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Concern quickly shifted the conversation to the southern border after nearly 200 people on the terror watch list were encountered there.

"200 is alarming to me, does that give you concern?" asked Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX).

"Certainly, the numbers give us concern. I think it's important in some ways to say that numbers alone don't really tell the problem. We've all seen how much damage just a small number of foreign terrorists could cause. As crazy as it sounds people tend to forget it was 19 who killed 3,000," Wray replied.

"That's the point I was going to make. It only took 19 to create 9/11," McCaul said.

One point Wray stressed to the American people is, that while continuing to live their lives, there should be a heightened awareness.

Officials also stressed that there's no verified, credible threat right now.