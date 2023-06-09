'Like a Father to Me:' Former 700 Club Co-Host Sheila Walsh, Others Honor CBN Founder Pat Robertson

Tributes from the faith community around the world are pouring for CBN Founder Dr. Pat Robertson who passed away at his home Thursday. He was 93.

Many are recalling his wisdom and commitment to spreading the gospel around the world and the impact he had on their lives and ministries.

Former 700 Club news anchor Lee Webb remembers Pat as a visionary who loved God.

"Everything he did he had that passion for excellence," Webb, who anchored the show for 19 years, told CBN News. "I think it's incorrect to say that Pat produced Christian television. He wanted to produce excellence in television that was Christian. And he had a zeal and a passion for that. His zeal and that passion was contagious for all of us who had the great privilege and honor of working for him and with him."

Former 700 Club co-host Sheila Walsh pointed to Pat's compassion during a challenging season in her life.

"He was like a father to me," Walsh said. "I lost my dad when I was five, and through some of the most difficult years of my life when I was struggling with my diagnosis of clinical depression, I found Pat to be the most compassionate, loving, and supportive person."

***For more information on the life and ministry of Pat Robertson, please visit CBN.com/Pat. To watch his biblical teachings and learn about the God he loved and served, visit CBNfamily.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to visit CBN.com/HonorPat to make a memorial gift.***

That influence extended well beyond the CBN family.

Rev. Franklin Graham talked with CBN News about Pat's impact on him personally and his ministry.

"Pat Robertson invested in other people and other ministries," said Graham. "Pat invested in other people. He invested in my life, Samaritan's Purse.

Bishop T.D. Jakes of Dallas' The Potter's House, said that with all that Pat accomplished in his 93 years, sharing the gospel was paramount.

"He was the salt of the earth. That's what the Bible says we're supposed to be – to go into all the world, not just all the church, and influence the way the world thinks," Jakes said. "Our country is better because of Dr. Pat Robertson."

Pastor Jack Graham of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, TX described Pat as a happy warrior who tackled key topics.

"He took on all the issues of our times, the important biblical cultural issues," said Graham. "He stood strongly for the sanctity of life, which is near and dear to the hearts of so many of us. And he was always willing to put his faith in action."



That action included a strong vision for taking the gospel around the world. And for that, former U.S. Ambassador for Religious Freedom Sam Brownback calls Pat a true champion.

"Unmatched, unparalleled," said Brownback. "He really opened up a number of places, and he was, again, a pioneer there with all of the broadcasting that he, in various iterations and groups has been associated with, with taking the good news around the world."

Many say it is that good news that is sure to be remembered and rewarded.

"The passing of Pat Robertson sure made heaven richer and earth poorer, said Christian author Max Lucado. "A dear man. A man of deep faith, pioneering spirit, courageous."

"He definitely is one of the most transformative Christian leaders, not just of our lifetime but in the past few hundred years," said Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference.

"As Paul said, 'I fought the good fight. I kept the faith. I finished the course. Henceforth, there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness which the Lord, the righteous judge will give to me that day, not to me only but to all who love his appearing'," said Pastor Greg Laurie. "I have no doubt that Pat is receiving that reward and has heard Jesus say to him, 'Well done, good and faithful servant.'"