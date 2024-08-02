EXCLUSIVE: Arkansas Begins New Faith-Based Initiative Effort

CBN News has learned that the state of Arkansas has launched a brand-new faith-based initiatives website that will allow faith leaders to sign up and help improve the quality of life for Arkansans.

"Faith is the guiding light in my life and in the lives of so many Arkansans," Governor Sanders says in a statement to CBN News. "Arkansas' faith communities are built on serving others. When we unite our churches, temples, and faith-based nonprofits around the common issues facing our state, I know we'll build a better, brighter Arkansas."

The website will be used as a way for faith leaders to sign up as part of a network to address key issues facing society including maternal health, foster care, social media, childhood hunger, and mental illness.

***Click here to access Governor Sanders' Faith Based Initiatives site.

Governor Sanders' Christian faith has been a guiding force throughout her life and it's been a bedrock prism through which she sees public policy. Since taking over as governor in Arkansas in January 2023, she has taken significant steps to fight back against woke ideology and promote pro-family initiatives.

In an interview she did with CBN News back in May of this year, she was outspoken about what she called, "the absolutely insane things that are coming out of the Biden Administration," specifically changes to Title IX that now include "gender identity" as part of what is considered sex discrimination.

"He (God) was very clear," Sanders told CBN News. "'In the beginning, God created man and woman.' I mean, it doesn't get much more simple than that."

Governor Sanders says she won't enforce Biden's revised gender rules, even if it means losing out on funding for sports and other activities.

Overall, Sanders says her governing philosophy boils down making the lives of people in her state better, which she derives from her deep faith. "When you're in the chair and you're making decisions, you can take a step back and say, does this help or hurt people in my state?" Sanders explains. "If it helps them, go forward. If it doesn't, then walk away. If you put it in simple terms like that, the decision-making is a lot easier."





