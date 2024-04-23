Ex-Anchor Takes Sons to Israel Where They Will Be 'Safer' Amid Unhinged Anti-Israel Protests in NYC

Ex-CNN anchor Campbell Brown posted a sobering message on social media Sunday. The former TV host said she is taking her sons to Israel, where they will “be safer and feel more welcomed” than they currently are in New York City, where pro-Palestinian protests rage.

“I’m on my way to Israel, where my two sons will be safer and feel more welcomed than they would be today on the Upper West Side,” Brown wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The former Facebook vice president of media partnerships at Meta also shared the hashtag #AmYisraelChai. Am Yisrael Chai means “the people of Israel live” and is often used during moments of hardship facing the Jewish people.

This is undoubtedly one of those moments.

Brown’s message came as hundreds of arrests have been made on New York City college campuses amid unrest and anti-Israel protests in the wake of the war in Gaza.

On Monday night alone, more than 150 people were arrested on the campus of New York University, according to the New York Police Department. This follows another recent mass arrest at Columbia University, where more than 100 people were detained, ABC News reported.

Underscoring the seriousness of the situation on the ground, Columbia University transitioned to full remote learning Monday. That decision came after Rabbi Elie Buechler, a faith leader associated with the school’s Orthodox Union Jewish Learning Initiative, sent a WhatsApp message to around 300 Jewish students over the weekend urging them to leave campus.

He said Columbia University’s Public Safety and the NYPD were not about to “guarantee Jewish students’ safety,” and urged students to leave.

“It deeply pains me to say that I would strongly recommend you return home as soon as possible and remain home until the reality in and around campus has dramatically improved,” Buechler said.

As CBN News reported, Jewish students indeed fear for their safety as protests intensify. Some of the protests have reportedly praised Hamas or elevated terroristic violence. One protestor reportedly yelled, “We’re all Hamas” and “Long live Hamas” — and that’s not all.

“Just outside Columbia’s campus, a disturbing video laced with expletives shows Jewish students enduring threats with calls to ‘go back to Poland’ where the Holocaust took place, as the students tell each other they’re scared and ask where the police are,” CBN’s Abigail Robertson reported.

She continued, “And a shocking photo posted on X depicts a demonstrator standing in front of Pro-Israel students while holding a sign with an arrow that reads ‘Al-Qasam’s next targets.’ Al-Qassam is the military wing of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.”

