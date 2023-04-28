Evangelist Franklin Graham Brings 'God Loves You Tour' to Tidewater Region: 'God Cares for Them'

Evangelist Franklin Graham will share a message of God's love and forgiveness to thousands of people across six eastern U.S. cities, this spring.

The God Loves You Tour kicks off in La Plata, Maryland on April 29 and will continue through the Tidewater region along the East Coast until May 7.

"We are coming to remind people there is Good News! God loves us, and He sent His Son Jesus Christ to earth to save us from our sins," he told CBN News in a statement.

Graham will make stops in Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina to share the Gospel message. There will also be Live musical performances by the Newsboys, Marcos Witt, and Dennis Agajanian.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

"This coastal area is a beautiful place with such a rich history, but like every area of our country, there are many people who don't know God. So many are searching and struggling. I simply want them to know that God cares for them and has a plan for their lives," said Graham, president, and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA).

He adds, "The world is changing so quickly—record inflation, bank failures, surges in violent crime, the crisis in Ukraine—the list goes on. So many people are anxious about the future and don't know where to turn."

Nearly 700 churches across those three states are partnering with BGEA for this six-city outreach because they believe the hope of the Bible needs to be shared in the Tidewater region.

"People need to hear the Good News of God's love for them. Southern Maryland, a fast-growing region, is no exception. Social and economic issues, cultural and political divides, and existential questions seem to be weighing heavy on hearts at this hour. The God Loves You Tour could not come at a better moment in time," said Fred Caudle, senior pastor of The Church @ St. Charles in Waldorf, Maryland.

He adds, "People are searching for life, peace, and truth. The message that God loves you and has demonstrated His love for you on the cross of Jesus Christ offers hope and healing to our broken world."

Over the last seven years, Graham has held evangelistic tour events across the United States. According to the God Loves You Tour website, from California to Florida, more than 440,000 people have heard the hope of the Gospel, and over 27,000 made decisions for Jesus Christ.

Last fall, Graham closed out the 2022 God Loves You Tour in Minnesota. More than 50,000 people heard the life-changing message of the Gospel during the six-city tour.

After its opening night in La Plata, the tour will continue across the region with stops in Timonium, Maryland; Elkton, Maryland; Salisbury, Maryland; Portsmouth, Virginia; and Edenton, North Carolina.