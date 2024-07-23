Erick Erickson Warns of Pagan Religion Pushing America to Brink of Destruction

A great partisan divide is on full display this summer, playing out before our eyes on various screens from smartphones to our living rooms.

Syndicated radio host Erick Erickson believes no political party can solve the nation's underlying issues. He maintains our country suffers from a spiritual problem, where the truth and values are routinely ignored.

In his new book, You Shall Be As Gods, Erickson explains how America has been fundamentally transformed right before our eyes.

One of Erickson's key moves came when he took over for friend and talk radio host Rush Limbaugh in Atlanta after the conservative powerhouse passed away in 2021.

Erickson, though, is much more than a radio host, a career that began in 2010. His resume includes a law degree from Georgia's Mercer University, one term on the Macon City Council, and time spent as a political contributor for both CNN and Fox News.

Erickson also saw the digital potential as a blogger and then CEO of the conservative blog Red State before he started his own website The Resurgent.

Born in Louisiana, Erickson spent his childhood years attending the American School of Dubai when his father worked for the Conoco Oil Company.



A member of the Presbyterian Church in America, Erickson routinely discusses matters of his Christian faith with his audience. He is currently pursuing a PhD in theology from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

In his book, Erickson examines cultural and political changes in a postmodern United States. He argues that a new pagan religion with roots in Gnosticism, a second-century religious and political belief system, is pushing the country to the edge of destruction. Still, he believes there is hope for America if it returns to its Judeo-Christian roots.

WATCH the 700 Club on Wednesday for the Full Interview with Erick Erickson:

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***