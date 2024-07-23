Elon Musk 'Tricked' into Putting Son on Puberty Blockers: Xavier Was 'Killed by the Woke Mind Virus'

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk is revealing a very personal reason behind his decision to abandon the state of California as he goes to battle against woke ideology. He says he was deceived into allowing one of his children to be converted to transgender after being told his son would commit suicide if he didn't approve the procedures.

Now he's vowing to destroy the "woke mind virus" that he says figuratively "killed" his son, stealing his male identity and replacing it with a transgender deception.

A week ago Musk said he was leaving California and moving his X (formerly Twitter) and SpaceX businesses to Texas instead. He said he was partly motivated to take the action in response to a new California law that orders schools to deceive parents when their kids are struggling with gender confusion.



"The state will take away your kids in California," he warned on X. "This is the final straw. Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas... I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children."

Then, in an interview with psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson on Monday, Musk discussed the heartbreaking news about his own child Xavier, saying he had been "killed by the woke mind virus."

"So-called gender-affirming care," he said, "is a terrible euphemism. It's really child sterilization is what it should be {called}... it's child mutilation and sterilization."

Musk told Peterson, "I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier. This is before I had really any understanding of what was going on. COVID was going on, so there was a lot of confusion, and I was told Xavier might commit suicide if he doesn't…"

Peterson jumped in, saying, "That was a lie... no reliable clinician ever believed that."

Musk agreed calling it "incredibly evil."

"So I was tricked into doing this," he said, admitting he didn't realize that the puberty blockers would actually just sterilize his child, not fix his mental issues.

"So I lost my son, essentially," he said. "They call it deadnaming for a reason. The reason it's called deadnaming is because, uh, your 'son' is dead. So my son Xavier is 'dead', killed by the woke mind virus."

"I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that," he said.

Musk pointed out that almost every child goes through some sort of identity crisis and it's wrong for adults to manipulate that crisis into convincing them to change their gender identity before any rational age of consent. "It's macabre," he said.

That's why he told Peterson, "And I agree with you that the people that have been promoting this should go to prison."

Earlier in the extensive interview, the two men also talked about God, pain, and forgiveness before Musk said he's a big believer in the principles of Christianity. "I'm probably a cultural Christian," Musk said. He contends that even though he's not a "religious" person, he believes Christian principles will lead the world to create "a better society."

WATCH: Elon Musk Talks with Jordan Peterson - The Gender Discussion Comes 2 Hours Into This Clip

