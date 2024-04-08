The Eclipse: Is this America's 'Nineveh Moment?'

Millions of skywatchers have gathered along a narrow corridor stretching from Mexico to Canada, eagerly awaiting today's total eclipse of the sun.

It is North America's biggest eclipse audience ever, thanks to the densely populated path it will take across the US and all the social media buzz surrounding it.

Mark Cornelius, who traveled with his young daughter to Niagara Falls to view the eclipse, said, "We've been talking about coming to this event since, what, three months before she was born?"

In the zone of totality–a four-hour trek stretching from Texas all the way to Maine and 115 miles wide–the darkness will last up to 4 and half minutes with temperatures dropping as much as 10 degrees.

So many tourists have traveled to see the phenomenon, roads could be clogged, and some areas have declared a state of emergency.

But whatever you do, don't try to view the eclipse without the proper eye protection.

Astronomer Jake Foster warns, "Looking at the sun with the naked eye is incredibly dangerous. The sun's UV radiation is capable of destroying the soft tissue in the back of your eyeballs."

Almost everyone in North America will be guaranteed at least a partial eclipse, weather permitting.

Unfortunately, some areas could only see clouds. The best weather is expected in New England and Canada.

Suelen Moraiz, in Texas for the eclipse, said, "I do have weather concerns but I'm really hopeful that we're going to have a very good experience."

Lindsey DeMoss admitted, "Its going to be disappointing definitely if it its cloudy."

The timing and location of this particular eclipse has some reading biblical and prophetic significance.

On CBN's Global Lane program, Reverend Jeff Begley, co-author of Revelation 911: How the Book of Revelation Intersects with Today's Headlines, said, "the fact that it goes over seven cities called 'Ninevah' and one called 'Jonah', makes you wonder. Is this our Nineveh moment? America, it's a time to reflect on where we stand on a number of issues."

The next total solar eclipse in 2026 will only be seen over the Atlantic and in Spain. Alaska will have one in 2033 and the next chance for the lower 48 won't come for another 20 years.