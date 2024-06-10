Dr. Tony Evans Stepping Away From Senior Pastoral Duties 'Due to Sin'

Celebrated preacher Dr. Tony Evans is stepping away from his senior pastoral duties at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship (OCBF) in Dallas, Texas, after reportedly falling short “due to sin.”

Both the church and Evans indicated the pastor “fell short of the high standards of Scripture,” though a specific reason for the surprising move wasn’t readily given.

Evans announced his stepping away from the church he has pastored for 48 years during two services held June 9. OCBF then released an official statement explaining the situation.

“This difficult decision was made after tremendous prayer and multiple meetings with Dr. Evans and the church elders,” the statement read. “The elder board is obligated to govern the church in accordance with the Scriptures.”

The text continued, “Dr. Evans and the elders agree that, when any elder or pastor falls short of the high standards of Scripture, the elders are responsible for providing accountability and maintaining integrity in the church.”

The statement goes on to discuss God’s mercy, forgiveness, grace — and ability to “restore.” OCBF plans to reveal additional details about its future in “the days ahead,” including interim leadership information.

The house of worship also linked to a lengthier statement from Evans, who began by expressing the joy he has had serving in his position for nearly five decades.

“I praise God for giving me the opportunity to witness his hand of power and blessing that took 10 people in a house and brought us to where we are today,” Evans wrote. “This journey has been filled with a multitude of joys and sorrows, successes and failures, mountains and valleys, but God has always been there to see us through.”

After thanking staff, family, and others for helping him over the years, he echoed the statement from OCBF, and explained why he agreed to go under church discipline.

“The foundation of our ministry has always been our commitment to the Word of God as the absolute supreme standard of truth to which we are to conform our lives,” Evans wrote. “When we fall short of that standard due to sin, we are required to repent and restore our relationship with God.”

The pastor and author said he “fell short of that standard” a “number of years ago” and is, thus, required to embark on the same journey of “repentance and restoration” he has applied to others.

Evans — who plans to enter into a time of spiritual healing and recovery — said his wife, kids, and fellow church leaders have offered him love and grace in the process.

“While I have committed no crime, I did not use righteous judgment in my actions,” Evans wrote. “In light of this, I am stepping away from my pastoral duties and am submitting to a healing and restoration process established by the elders.”

As the process unfolds, Evans will be a worshipper like others in his congregation, and he said he is “trusting God” to walk him “through this valley.”

“Thank you for your love, prayers, support, and forgiveness as I continue my spiritual healing journey,” he added. “As we walk this journey together, keep your eyes on Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith.”

Evans married Carla Crummie in December 2023, after Lois Evans, his first wife, died of biliary cancer in 2019.

