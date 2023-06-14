Dad Yanks Kids From Public School After Pride, Gender Flap: 'Straw That Broke the Camel's Back'

A Connecticut father of four said he recently pulled his kids from the public school system and plans to homeschool them after elementary officials reportedly showed a pride-themed video to students.

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast.

“There have been a lot of moves that have happened at the school level over the last couple of years,” Kyle Reyes told CBN’s Faithwire.

But he said a recent event was the “straw that broke the camel’s back,” leading him to yank his kids from the Granby School District — an occurrence he said recently unfolded during morning announcements.

“The latest incident was when the principal at the elementary school stood in front of a Pride flag and forced all the students to watch a 45-second-long video where students declared that … if you’re a boy but you feel like a girl, you could be a girl, or you could be a ‘they’ or you could be whatever you want to be,” Reyes said.

The video — shown to third, fourth, and fifth graders — was reportedly titled “Pride to Me” and featured children talking about pride, having same-sex parents, and being able to be “both” genders.

Parents reportedly didn’t find out until after kids told them about the video.

Watch Reyes discuss the situation:

The frustrated father lamented the state of education today, proclaiming we’ve “replaced education with indoctrination,” with the situation worsening in recent years.

Reyes accused the school of trying to hide such activities and of not asking for consent before showing the video.

“The school has been working extraordinarily hard to hide all of this,” he said. “My wife put it best when she said, ‘If this was such a crucial and important topic that you had to talk to 8-year-olds about it, then why was it not so crucial that you had to alert the parents?'”

Reyes warned some parents might assume these sorts of issues aren’t unfolding in their towns and posited some people are afraid to speak out, even when they discover what’s happening.

“They’re afraid that these schools will retaliate against their kids,” Reyes said. “I woke up this morning to death threats, threats of violence, promises to come after our kids. I’m being told that I’m a homophobe, a sexist, a racist — all because we are fighting to protect innocent children.”

But the father of an 8-, 6-, 4-, and 2-year-old said he has no plans of stepping back from the discussion.

His wife plans to homeschool the children moving forward and encouraged other parents to be diligent and “look out for the hearts and souls of our little kids.”

“We don’t have a choice anymore but to get in the fight,” Reyes said. “I don’t want to take this fight. I don’t want to be the spokesperson for this, but someone has to fight for our innocent kids.”

He said 200 parents showed up last Wednesday in person and on Zoom to make their voices heard at a board of education meeting.

A staff member who answered the phone at the Granby School District referred CBN’s Faithwire to the district’s website and said no official statement has been released.

One local outlet obtained a letter, reportedly sent by Wells Road Intermediate School principal to parents in an effort to address the showing of the controversial video.

It purportedly read, in part, “It certainly was not intended to alienate or disturb any child. In context, we were trying to remind students that it is OK to be who you are and still be treated with respect, dignity, and kindness.”

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***