Cosmopolitan Magazine Sparks Major Backlash for Promoting Satanic Abortion Rituals

Cosmopolitan Magazine is coming under fire for encouraging its readers to participate in ritualistic Satanic abortions.

The shocking article titled, "The Satanic Abortion Clinic That's Pissed Off Pretty Much Everyone...and Might Beat the Bans Anyway," applauds The Satanic Temple as a "pioneer" in expanding access to abortion.

"The New Mexico–based telehealth practice, a legitimate medical entity run by an accredited clinical team, offers abortion care to patients within state lines," writes the article author Arielle Domb. "This marrying of lightning-rod concepts is...a lot. Intentionally so, as The Satanic Temple (TST) attempts to take pervasive moral panic and flip it on its head, utilizing Satanists' reputation for defiance to expand access to urgent health care."

She continues, "By TST's accounting, no other faith-based group in the U.S. has ever launched an abortion clinic. And that's the game-changing twist here..."

Domb's article attempts to whitewash the evil, spirit-realm reality of Satan by stating, "Satan symbolizes activism too" and touts that the telehealth abortion clinic has "a real chance of breaking the religious right's grip on abortion law."

The Cosmo report also mocks Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who authored the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization opinion that ultimately overturned Roe v. Wade, boldly fantasizing about what life would be like if his mother had aborted him.

The author notes the New Mexico-based clinic will open under the name "The Samuel Alito's Mom's Satanic Abortion Clinic" in early February.

"In 1950, Samuel Alito's mother did not have options, and look what happened," said Malcolm Jarry, co-founder of The Satanic Temple, in a press release. "Prior to 1973, doctors who performed abortions could lose their licenses and go to jail. The clinic's name serves to remind people just how important it is to have the right to control one's body and the potential ramifications of losing that right."

Cosmo then praised The Satanic Temple for "continuing to lead a national crusade against so-called crisis pregnancy centers."

But the outlet didn't stop there.

It also launched a social media campaign earlier this month instructing pregnant women to engage in a ritualistic abortion.

The campaign was titled, "So How Does a Satanic Abortion Ceremony Even Work?" and explains how to initiate the satanic ritual.

Hundreds of women and men have responded online to condemn the outlet for blatantly glorifying abortion and Satan.

Ashley Hayek, a mom of five, and chief engagement officer at America First Policy Institute wrote on X, "This mocks the sanctity of motherhood and Christianity. It's disgusting that a mainstream magazine that claims to empower young women would serve this sick content."



Cosmo just posted 'How to Get a Satanic Abortion’



This mocks the sanctity of motherhood and Christianity. It's disgusting that a mainstream magazine that claims to empower young women would serve this sick content#CancelCosmo pic.twitter.com/ZfUQsDqvOu — Ashley Hayek (@ashleyhayek) November 29, 2023

Pastoral intern, Robert Hasler, wrote on X, "When Christians retreat from the public square, something else will inevitably take its place."

"It's heartbreaking, but not one bit surprising, that Cosmopolitan is propagating the opinion of this organization that Alito is better off dead than alive. That's where the culture of death has brought us," wrote Rachel del Guidice for The Daily Signal.

"While this satanic ritual might seem innocuous to some, it is riddled with lies. Lies about what abortion is, how it affects women, and how it affects their sexual partners. The list goes on," she added.

The Satanic Temple said in a statement that it "hopes to expand operations into other states."

This is not Cosmopolitan's first attempt to glamorize abortion.

In 2017, the outlet published an article titled "6 Women Talk About Why They Had Abortions." The interviewees said choosing to have an abortion "saved my life then, and it made my life now," "empowered" them, and "made them feel better."

But a study published in the National Library of Medicine found that of 1,514 women who requested an induced abortion "almost half reported traumatic experiences" and the prevalence of symptoms of post-traumatic stress syndrome was 23%.

F

Former Planned Parenthood abortion clinic director turned pro-life activist Dr. Abby Johnson told CBN News "evil" is rampant in all abortion clinics.

"While the clinic was created and named to stir controversy and anger, it doesn't cover the fact that evil runs rampant there - and in all abortion clinics. Satan loves nothing more than to attack the family and the most innocent among us in his effort to accumulate souls," she said in a statment.

"Look no further than the chants this temple suggests as women take the abortion pills that will end the lives of their babies. I didn't see the evil of abortion until I finally left Planned Parenthood. Now, it's so obvious," Johnson continued.

She added, "Women deserve better than believing abortion is their best or only option. Motherhood is profoundly joyous, even despite the difficulties, and throwing that away in favor of the myriad of reasons women tell themselves they need abortion is a true tragedy. They are missing out on so many gifts that having a child brings. Nothing is worth intentionally ending the life of your unborn baby - especially to the demonic chants of a Satanic ritual."



***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***