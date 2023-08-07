Concerns Rise about Advanced Age of Politicians after Capitol Hill Health Incidents

The Constitution explicitly states you must be a minimum of 35 years old to run for the presidency or a U.S. Senate seat, and 25 years old to run for Congress.

Yet, no boundaries exist for a maximum age to hold office, and while the majority of Americans currently believe that should change, there are few options to address rising concerns.

2024 Republican Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley told CBN News last November, "Let's face it – we've got a lot of people in leadership positions who are old."

Haley believes politicians should undergo a cognitive health screening, regardless of party.

"We seriously need to have a conversation that, if you're going to have anyone above a certain age in a position of power – whether it's the House, whether it's the Senate, whether it's vice president whether it's president – you should have some sort of cognitive test," Haley stated.

Nearly 25 percent of Capitol Hill lawmakers are over 70 years old.

Late last month, two incidents brought the age question front and center.

First, 81-year-old Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell mysteriously paused for 30 seconds during his weekly news conference.

As other senators moved in, McConnell walked away, then returned a few minutes later to declare he was fine.

The following day, 90-year-old California Senator Dianne Feinstein appeared confused during a committee meeting.

Feinstein's almost three-month absence earlier this year caused her to miss 91 votes, a major problem for Senate Democrats, who hold a slim 1-seat majority –and it led to some in her own party publicly calling for her resignation.

CBN News Chief Political Analyst David Brody explained, "Let's remember Dianne Feinstein was reelected; Mitch McConnell was reelected. I mean, if it's about we the people and we the people are voting for these folks, knowing that their age may indeed be a factor – or if it's not a factor – they know that they're up (in) their age, I mean ultimately it's what happens at the ballot box."

It doesn't help that congressional rules favor seniority and more years equal more power.

Brody says that while we're seeing the beginning stages of calls for cognitive tests, he sees it as a tough political sell.

"You know, it's a sensitive issue, especially when it comes to mental health," he said, and added, "I think we're seeing the kind of the germination of it at the beginning stages, and I think, sadly, I think what we've seen with President Biden is that it's all come to the forefront, because people have legitimate questions as to whether or not, you know, he's mentally capable of doing the job."

