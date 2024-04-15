Concerned Women for America Founder Beverly LaHaye Passes On: 'She Made History'

Beverly LaHaye, the founder and former chairman of Concerned Women for America (CWA), has died. She was 94 years old.

The conservative Christian activist started the organization in San Diego, California in 1979 to give women a platform to uphold values that included faith and family.

"Mrs. LaHaye championed the forgotten women of this country, whose voices were not being heard in Washington and in the culture," said Penny Nance, CEO and President of CWA. "Her life is a testament to the impact one woman with a vision and mission can have on the course of history."

In loving memory of our founder, Dr. Beverly LaHaye. pic.twitter.com/xsV9c3Jodo — Concerned Women for America LAC (@CWforA) April 15, 2024

LaHaye initially jumped into the debate over the Equal Rights Amendment, helping lead the opposition to it as well as advocating for the lives of the unborn.

From that point, CWA moved its headquarters to Washington D.C. to better advocate for the pre-born and become a political force on Capitol Hill.

LaHaye worked closely with presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush as well as Members of Congress over the years and continued to speak out on the protection of marriage, support for Israel, and other key issues including speaking against abortion and policies that dismantle the family and Christian values.

She later added a legal defense department and legislative team to CWA's growing involvement as opportunities arose to be a voice on behalf of women and men embattled in the courts and key issues.

In her personal life, LaHaye married her college sweetheart, evangelical pastor Dr. Tim LaHaye. The couple remained married for 69 years before his passing in 2016.

LaHaye was the mother of four, grandmother of nine, and great-grandmother of 20.

Throughout her lifetime, she served in many ministries and wrote more than 30 books.

Many are paying tribute to LaHaye's life and legacy online.

"Mrs. LaHaye was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ all the days of her life and God used her in extraordinary ways to make a difference in the world around her," CWA wrote on X.

Rev. Johnnie Moore, president of the Congress of Christian Leaders, wrote, "No woman in Christian history has had more of an impact in a single lifetime than Mrs. Beverly LaHaye."

"She made history in a hundred ways and inspired a generation of Christian women to put their faith in action," he added. "She was the matriarch of modern evangelical political engagement but always first, and foremost, a faithful Christian who never sought the power she had."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***