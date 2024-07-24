'Christians of America Stand Solidly with Israel': Netanyahu Meets with Evangelicals in DC

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with a group of evangelical Christian leaders in the nation's capital on Tuesday.

At the meeting he expressed his gratitude for their steadfast friendship in the face of global antisemitism and the painful aftermath of the October 7th terrorist atrocities.

"I want to thank you for your incredible support at all times and especially in these trying times," he told the group. "We have no better friends than you, and I don't say that lightly or haphazardly. It comes from the heart. It also comes from knowing how deeply you are committed to Israel, and how strongly you stand up for Israel, stand up for the truth, stand up for our common heritage and our common values," Netanyahu said.

Today, Netanyahu reflected on the gathering with American evangelicals, saying, "Hearing their prayers for the return of the hostages, the well-being of our soldiers, and the security of the State of Israel was profoundly moving."

Pastor John Hagee, the leader of Christians United for Israel, was among the supporters who met with Netanyahu. "Our message today to the prime minister and to the Jewish people of Israel and the United States, {is} that the Christians of America stand solidly with Israel," he said.

"We are appalled at the way our government has been treating the Jewish people, and we want the people of Israel to know that we are steadfastly supporting them. We feel that they have every right to be totally victorious in this military conflict and we're here to tell them," Hagee added.

The Jewish News Syndicate reports some of the other attendees included Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, Philos Project Executive Director Luke Moon, evangelist Paula White, Friends of Zion chairman Mike Evans, and Jordanna McMillen, U.S. director of the Israel Allies Caucus Foundation.

"I think Israel and the Jewish people have no greater supporter, ally, and friend than evangelical, Bible-believing Christians in this country," Perkins said.

"Our message to the prime minister is that we're praying for you and we believe," he continued. "I pray every morning for the prime minister personally by name, and I pray that as God has done in the past, where he has manifested his power on behalf of Israel, he would do it again."

Brent Leatherwood, president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention, posted, "Just had the opportunity to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. I let him know that Israel has—especially after the horrible attacks of Oct. 7th—the fervent prayers of so many Southern Baptists."

Netanyahu arrived in the U.S. capital on Monday to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and deliver a speech on Wednesday before a joint session of Congress.

The support of American Christians stands in stark contrast to the growing tide of antisemitism from the left. During Netanyahu's visit to D.C., scores of anti-Israel protesters have held demonstrations outside his hotel and the White House while hundreds of others held a flashmob protest by taking over the federal Cannon House Office Building where many U.S. lawmakers have their offices.

Christian Colleges Oppose Antisemitism

Meanwhile, several U.S. Christian colleges are also expressing their support for Jewish students in America at this time.

Colorado Christian University President Eric Hogue and Indiana Wesleyan University President Jon Kulaga have issued a joint letter extending a heartfelt invitation to Jewish and Israeli students to study on their campuses, saying, "You will be welcomed, and you will be safe."

"We write to express our profound shock and indignation in response to the surge of hate and violence directed against Jewish and Israeli individuals on university campuses across the United States earlier this year," the letter begins. "All university administrators must take decisive action to root out the seeds of hatred on their campuses before roots of hate take hold in academic communities."