Chick-fil-A Dethroned: Beloved Restaurant Chain Falls from First to Third Place

Fans of Chick-fil-A might be in for a bit of disappointment this week as the beloved restaurant group has fallen out of the top spot on USA Today’s favorite fast-food restaurant chains.

Listen to the latest episode of “Quick Start”

This year, Chick-fil-A was dethroned by not just one — but two — competitors.

Mexican chain Del Taco took the top spot, with USA Today readers choosing chicken-themed hot spot KFC as the second most popular fast-food chain.

Del Taco has just 600 locations across 16 states, while KFC has a staggering 25,000 locations globally. Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A falls somewhere between the two, with 3,000 restaurants, WRKC-TV reported.

“It takes a tremendous amount of hard work and preparation to deliver that sort of speed, quality, and scale,” reads a description by USA Today, noting each of the restaurants on its top-10 list were “voted by readers as the best in the nation.”

Chick-fil-A’s bump to the third spot was shocking considering the restaurant spent nine years dominating the best fast-food restaurant list.

But fans shouldn’t be too worried; Chick-fil-A is faring quite well financially.

In April, it was revealed that the chain made $21 billion in sales in 2023, an increase of 14.7% from the previous year.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***