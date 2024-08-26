'Chicago for Jesus': These Street Ministers Were Able to 'Slice Through the Lies' at DNC Protests

While speeches and applause took place inside Chicago's United Center during the Democratic National Convention last week, chaos often erupted outside. In the midst of it all, a group of Chicago street ministers boldly shared the gospel just outside the security perimeter.

"We went on a day where there were feminists, communists," said Juan-Elias Riesco who leads "Chicago for Jesus," a multi-denominational team supported by the city's Metro Praise International Church.

Riesco added, "When we were communicating with the Communist Revolutionaries of America, we had a great 10-15 minute conversation. We talked about Jesus, and we explained to them that the Bible is way more sufficient than any communist manifesto."

He continued, "I had the privilege of ministering the gospel to a trans person. I looked at her and said, 'Did you know that you were fearfully and wonderfully made in the image of God? That God did not design you to be trans but made you perfectly as you are.'"

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Their encounters were often impactful—and occasionally shocking.

"So we know things can take a turn for the worst at any time," Riesco said. "But brother, we believe God has called us to go to these places."

Chicago for Jesus remained focused in those places—even when accosted by an anti-Israel demonstrator.

"The same guy who was inflicting persecution on us and getting in our face, we found his phone and gave it back to him," Riesco recounted. "He looked at us and said, 'Wow, man, that really changed my perspective on you guys,' and we got to minister to him after that."

Last week, it was ministry at the DNC; this week, it could be in front of a Chicago abortion clinic or a local music festival. Riesco says every place is fair game to do what their name demands: reach "Chicago for Jesus."

"We know that the truth of the gospel is the only thing that can slice through these lies and save the souls of these people," Riesco concluded.