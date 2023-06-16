Celebrating the Life of Pat Robertson, 1930-2023: You Can Still Watch the Memorial Service Here

CBN invited all supporters of the ministry to join a special memorial service on Monday celebrating the life and legacy of Pat Robertson (1930 -2023).

Robertson, a longtime TV host, religious broadcaster, educator, humanitarian, and one-time presidential candidate died at his home in Virginia Beach, VA, on June 8. He was 93.

Perhaps best known for offering prayer and political commentary at the helm of The 700 Club, the flagship program of the CBN media ministry, Robertson's rise to prominence is rooted in a vision from God to create The Christian Broadcasting Network, which he founded in 1960. A prolific innovator, he also started a Christian university, a legal advocacy group, and an international NGO specializing in disaster relief.

Even while promoting a worldview that believes in the inerrancy of the Bible, both his approach to business and his on-air persona were considered unorthodox by some – in many ways, ahead of his time. Today, his influence and legacy crisscross interests and industries that have broken barriers for countless Christian leaders and laypeople.

***For more information on the life and ministry of Pat Robertson, please visit CBN.com/Pat. To watch his biblical teachings and learn about the God he loved and served, visit CBNfamily.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to visit CBN.com/HonorPat to make a memorial gift.***

In 1966, Robertson began hosting a daily Christian talk show, The 700 Club. Still on the air today, it is one of the longest-running programs in television history.

By 1988, Robertson ran for the presidency himself – stunning the political world with his second-place finish in the Iowa caucuses. Although he lost the 1988 Republican nomination to George H. W. Bush, Robertson's candidacy changed the face of American politics.

He expanded his political influence by bringing thousands of evangelicals into the electoral process through the founding of the Christian Coalition. He also created the American Center for Law and Justice with a mandate to protect religious freedoms.

With his return to CBN after losing that campaign, Robertson took the ministry global, dramatically extending the reach of Christian programming to over 150 countries in more than 100 languages through satellite technology.

In 1978, he started Operation Blessing, a Christian-based humanitarian group specializing in disaster relief, hunger aid, clean water, and medical care. The ministry has delivered hundreds of millions of pounds of food and helped millions of poor and needy people in every corner of the planet.

A renaissance man, he was a New York Times bestselling author exploring spiritual how-to ideas, finance, and even fiction. He also heavily invested in education.

Robertson served as chancellor of Regent University, a Christian college he founded in Virginia Beach, VA in 1977, whose motto is to produce "Christian leadership to change the world."

