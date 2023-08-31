CA Mom Settles for $100K in 'Landmark Victory' Alleging School 'Socially Transitioned' Daughter

A California school district has settled a lawsuit for $100,000 with a mother who alleged her daughter was socially transitioned to a new "gender identity" by school staff without informing or getting her permission.

It's a case that has been called a landmark victory for parental rights.

The Spreckels Union School District in Monterey County resolved the lawsuit filed by Jessica Konen who claimed the school fostered her 11-year-old daughter Alicia's identification as a boy. Konen is represented by the Center for American Liberty, a nonprofit law firm that announced the settlement on Tuesday.

According to the law firm, Alicia was recruited to join an "Equality Club" where she was taught about bisexuality, transgender identities, and other LGBT concepts in the sixth grade.

In addition to giving the girl articles on how to conceal a new gender identity from her family, she was placed on a "Gender Support Plan" that instructed school staff to refer to her by a male name and male pronouns and to let her use the unisex teachers' restroom, the Center for American Liberty said.

According to the 25-page lawsuit, "Under the Parental Secrecy Policy, Buena Vista teachers and staff would keep secret from parents that their children had articulated confusion about their gender identity, evinced a desire to change their gender identity, or assumed or expressed a new gender identity unless the student expressly authorized the parents to be informed."

With the help of the Center for American Liberty, a nonprofit law firm, Konen sued the district in state court in June of 2022.

"At its core, this case is about upholding the sacred bond between parents and their children," Center for American Liberty Executive Director Mark Trammell told Fox News Digital. "Parents have an inherent right to be involved in pivotal decisions concerning their children's lives."

Konen's daughter has since decided to re-identify as a girl, according to the outlet.

Meanwhile, Konen told Fox she will keep fighting for parents' rights against school officials who seek to undermine them.

"They need to understand their place, and they need to stay in their place. And schools nowadays, they're awful. So, I'm going to fight this fight and keep fighting this fight," she said.

"I am not going to allow this to keep happening to children," Konen continued. "I feel that the fight, it has to continue."

In a brief video clip posted to Twitter Tuesday, Jessica and Alicia confirmed they had settled the case against the school district.

"We are not receiving justice from the school that decided to try to transition my daughter behind my back," Jessica said. "So wrong, and the settlement right here proves in the public eye."

"Parents please be bold," she continued. "Stand up for your children and fight for them. Fight for your rights."

Center for American Liberty is proud to announce a settlement in Konen v. Spreckels Union School District that resulted in a $100,000 payment by the school district to Jessica and Alicia for the violation of their rights.

The Spreckels Union School District admitted no fault as part of the settlement agreement, according to several media outlets.

CBN News reached out to Superintendent Eric Tarallo for comment on the settlement. We'll post it here if we hear back.

We have also contacted the Center of American Liberty for additional comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.

