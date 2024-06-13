BREAKING: US Supreme Court Issues Major Ruling in Abortion Drug Case

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday to preserve access to a drug that has been used in nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the country in the last year.

This marks the court's first abortion decision since it overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago.

The high court considered whether the Food and Drug Administration violated federal guidelines when it rushed approval of the drug two decades ago.

The justices ruled that abortion opponents lacked the legal standing to sue over the FDA's expedited approval of the drug, mifepristone, and the FDA's subsequent controversial decision to ease access to it.

As CBN News reported in August, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the FDA was wrong to remove safety measures for mifepristone.

"In loosening mifepristone's safety restrictions, FDA failed to address several important concerns about whether the drug would be safe for the women who use it," Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod wrote. She was joined by Judge Cory Wilson.

In that ruling, the court restored other safety measures to protect women, saying mifepristone should only be allowed through the seventh week of pregnancy rather than the 10th, and it must be administered in the presence of a physician.

Pro-life groups appealed the case to the Supreme Court to try to get mifepristone's approval fully revoked.

Although the Supreme Court ruled to maintain current access to the chemical abortion drug, the justices are separately considering another abortion case about whether a federal law on emergency treatment at hospitals overrides state abortion bans in cases in which a pregnant woman's health is at serious risk.

Abby Johnson, former Planned Parenthood director in Texas and founder of And Then There Were None and Loveline, had a drug-induced abortion before she had a pro-life awakening. She told CBN News previously in a statement that the drugs carry serious risks to women's lives and safety.

"Medication abortion is horrific and no one tells women the true nature of what will happen when they take those pills. I thought I was dying when I had my medication abortion and I was terrified. Women shouldn't be passing the remains of their children in their toilets at home. The trauma that causes is something no one is talking about nor are mental health professionals prepared to deal with," she said.

