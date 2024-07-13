BREAKING NEWS: Trump Injured in Assassination Attempt, Gunshots at PA Rally

Donald Trump was injured in an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday night. While Trump appears to have been shot in the ear, his presidential campaign team said he is "fine" after being quickly shielded by brave Secret Service agents.

At least one attendee was reportedly killed in the shooting, and multiple outlets report the gunman was also shot and killed by law enforcement.

Watch CBN News LIVE Breaking News Coverage Below:

As gunshots rang out, Trump cringed and grabbed his right ear where he was apparently hit. As he then ducked down, his protection detail jumped on his body and shortly whisked him off stage to safety.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

The Secret Service said in a statement that “the former President is safe.” After agents surrounded him to usher him to safety, Trump got back up and pumped his fist to indicate he was ok.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, and Ohio Sen. JD Vance, who are all on Trump's vice-president shortlist, quickly issued statements expressing concern for his safety with Rubio sharing that image taken as Trump was escorted off stage with his fist in the air and a streak of blood on his face along with the words “God protected President Trump.”

The shooting comes just days before the Republican National Convention opens Monday with Trump as the presumptive Republican nominee for president.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer issued a statement condemning the violence. The White House said President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident.

DEVELOPING...