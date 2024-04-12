govabbottinterview_hdv.jpg

BORDER CRISIS: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Sits Down with CBN News in Exclusive Interview

CBN News Chief Political Analyst David Brody is sitting down with Texas Governor Greg Abbott for an exclusive interview.

The governor of the Lone Star State is addressing the border crisis that has wracked his state as millions of migrants have illegally crossed into the U.S. from Mexico.

BELOW: CBN Reporter Paul Petitte recently went to Eagle Pass, Texas to report on the ongoing border crisis there including the convoy that converged there at the beginning of this year. He explains why Gov. Abbott's efforts have caused the migrant crossings to plummet in Texas while they've surged in Arizona and California.

