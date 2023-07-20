Biden's China Policies Under Fire in Wake of Spy Balloon Fiasco: 'The Biggest Bully on the Planet'

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Biden Administration's policies regarding China took center stage before the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party on Thursday. While a bipartisan effort led to this special committee, the two parties have different takes on how the administration is handling growing threats from China.

Chairman Mike Gallagher (R-WI) opened the hearing by pointing out to administration officials in attendance that while one committee goal is oversight, members also hope to provide help by working together to tackle China's threats to national security.

"We are all on the same side, we are the good guys, and we must win this competition," declared Gallagher.

Gallagher commended the administration for its initial stance on China but said he feels like something has shifted in recent months and criticized them for not implementing their own policies.

"In February, we watched the spy balloon lazily drift over some of our most sensitive military sites while the administration seemed concerned about provoking China. And instead of holding the Chinese Communist Party accountable, the administration chased CCP diplomats around the world seeking meetings in Beijing as if they, not the CCP had something to apologize for," continued Gallagher.

Committee Democrats made a case that Biden's diplomatic efforts with China are not a show of weakness.

"My concern is that a lack of communication could mean that we're one incident away, one miscalculation away from a catastrophic outbreak of war," commented Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY). "So is that a fair assessment of the need for diplomacy between the two leading superpowers in the world?"

"Absolutely," responded Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink. "We believe that we're strong, we're confident, we're also responsible, and that's why we're pursuing this communication."

Republicans argued it's time for the U.S. to take a stronger stance against the communist country.

"The Chinese are the biggest bully on the planet," said Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-MO). "They determine the rules of the playground. They determine the relationships on the playground. And as long as you're willing to play footsie around the edges, we're never going to be able to corral them."



The two sides agree on decreasing reliance on Chinese imports and fighting the growing threat of cyber hacking – with Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (R-IL) sharing a story of a staff member who was recently a victim.

"Jack was proud to join this committee so he went to update his LinkedIn profile and this is what he found," explained Krishnamoorthi as he showed a picture of Jack's profile. "This is not Jack, now his name is Bai Lu Lu and he is a proud graduate of Shanghai Jiao Tong University."

On Thursday's 700 Club, CBN CEO Gordon Robertson made the case America's politicians need to come together and strategically think about our country's future.

"While we're divided China is quite strategic and quite focused and quite long-term in their thinking," said Robertson. "They have built harbor facilities around the world, they're setting up companies around the world, they're specifically going after strategic minerals, they're specifically going after agriculture, and they're doing it for a long-term reason."

"We've got to start asking our elected officials: are you paying attention?" Robertson said. "Are you in the long-term interest of the United States? Are you in a short-term political interest for your own seat? These are two different things and we have to demand our representatives say America needs to come first."

