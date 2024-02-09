Biden's Brain Becomes Big Topic After Special Counsel Zings His Mental Decline

President Joe Biden speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON - The fallout over President Biden's memory is raising questions about mental acuity in the nation's highest office.

The White House and Biden have rejected any pushback that he is too old to manage the presidency. But with all of this political chatter about what a new DOJ report about Biden means, medical doctors are using this as a chance to get frank about what happens as we all age.

After the special counsel's report excused Biden's mishandling of classified documents, while simultaneously questioning his cognitive capabilities, he held a hasty press conference on Thursday night.

"I'm the most qualified person in this country to be President of the United States and finish the job I started," Biden declared.

As he attempts to reassure Americans he's mentally fit, White House officials are also doubling down on confidence in his capability to lead.

Ian Sams from the White House Counsel's Office said, "The gratuitous comments that respected experts are saying is out of line, are inappropriate. And they shouldn't distract from the fact that the case is closed."

One of the world's leading brain experts, neurologist Dr. David Perlmutter told CBN News he's not surprised the report describes the president's recollection as "painfully slow" and his memory as "hazy."

"It's expected that President Biden or anyone of his age may well continue to decline in their cognitive function. It's pretty much a universal observation for anyone," Dr. Perlmutter explained. "So I'm in favor of everybody after, let's say, age 70 or even younger, undergo a neuropsychological test."

President Biden is 81 and former President Donald Trump is 77.

The mental competency of both Trump and Biden continues to be questioned as primary season heats up.

Special Counsel Robert Hur's report states Biden "would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

The record of the President's latest physical was released nearly a year ago on February 16. It shows he received a "specialty consultation" with a neurologist. It is part of the examination that Dr. Perlmutter said offers the best insight on competency.

"These are the types of judgments and descriptions that should be made by a medical professional," he said.

Dr. Perlmutter said regular cognitive function tests should be normalized for people over 70 so preventative measures can take place, such as changing your lifestyle and getting both blood sugar and blood pressure under control.

We'll keep an eye out for when the president's next physical examination is scheduled.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***