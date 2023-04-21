'A Beacon on a Hill': Mississippi Governor Signs 8 Pro-Life Measures Into Law

The governor of Mississippi is bolstering the state's pro-life and pro-family stance by signing into law eight bills that increase support for pregnancy resource centers and protect foster children.

"Mississippi will always protect life," Gov. Tate Reeves said after signing the legislation Wednesday.

The state's new policies would establish a bill of rights for foster parents, expand tax credits for pregnancy resource centers, and allow for an income tax credit for qualified adoption expenses.

Another bill will increase the opportunities for birth parents to offer a baby for adoption.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

"Our state will continue to be a beacon on the hill, a symbol of hope for the country, and a model for the nation," said Gov. Reeves. "Mississippi will be relentless in its commitment to life. We will be relentless in our support of mothers and children. And we will be relentless in our efforts to advance the New Pro-life Agenda. "

And another piece of legislation helped jump-start the Mississippi Task Force on Foster Care and Adoption.

"The legislation I signed today is further proof that when it comes to protecting life, Mississippi isn't just talking the talk – we're walking the walk," Reeves added.

Lifeline Children's Services – the largest evangelical Christian adoption agency in the U.S. – is applauding the new legislation.

A truly pro-life culture ensures that vulnerable women and children are supported, cared for, and given the opportunity to thrive, and these new policies do just that," said Herbie Newell, President and Executive Director of Lifeline Children's Services, in a statement. "We commend Gov. Reeves and all the legislators who sponsored these life-affirming policies for their pro-life leadership."

He added, "Both the government and the Church have roles to play for couples looking to adopt and women looking to go through the adoption process. Often those at all points in the adoption continuum just don't know about the benefits and resources available to them. For those couples who want to adopt or foster, but feel overwhelmed by the process, our hope is that these new policies in Mississippi encourage them to make the life-affirming decisions they want to make."