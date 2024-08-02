Anti-Israel Protesters Tore Down US Flags in DC - This Lawmaker Restored Them

Law enforcement wants the public's help identifying protestors who vandalized statues and monuments in the nation's capital during last week's Capitol Hill speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Police are also looking for one person accused of assaulting an officer.

A large group of protesters spray-painted vulgar, anti-Israel slogans on statues – including threats such as "Hamas is comin" – and tore down American flags at Union Station, replacing one with a Palestinian flag.

The pro-Hamas rioters also burned at least one U.S. flag. Here's a CBN News video of some of the aftermath as remnants of the flag burn and protesters chant for an "intifada" uprising.

Additional footage shot by one of CBN's videographers shows a protester who appears to lead others in a chant in Arabic saying, "We are the people of Mohammed Deif" – he's the Hamas terrorist commander who helped plot the October 7th atrocities. That video is currently being examined by translation experts.

After that day of antisemitic hatred in Washington, one U.S. lawmaker realized that the U.S. flags had not been restored in front of Union Station, so he decided to do something about it.

CBN News spoke with New York Congressman Brandon Williams who led that impromptu campaign to immediately replace the flags that night in Washington, D.C. Here's what he told us:

Anti-American agitators will not have the last say.



We’ve restored the flags burned at Union Station and will continue to stand for this great nation, come what may. pic.twitter.com/NSUut4Yv1d — Rep. Brandon Williams (@RepWilliams) July 25, 2024

