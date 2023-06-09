Anti-Christian Display at IN University Claims US Christians 'Directly Connected to White Supremacy'

Anti-Christian bigotry is on full display at another American university. This time it's happening at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI)

A campus hallway display is titled "Understanding Christian Privilege." It was reportedly placed on a bulletin board by a professor at the university.

The display asserted that "Christians do not face systematic discrimination in the US" and so-called "Christian Privilege" is alleged "directly connected to White Supremacy," according to Campus Reform.

Campus Reform Correspondent Jacob Stewart, who attends the school, appeared on CBN News' The Global Lane recently to discuss the display and the professor who put up the display.

"What it really comes down to is the professor was accusing Christians of being oppressors because they're in a majority," Stewart explained. "That really just shows the double standard when it comes to leftward thinking. And when it comes to these college campuses that advocate for diversity and inclusion because they'll ignore the fact that over 75% of Black Americans and Latino Americans are Christian."

