Another California Teen Sues Medical Provider for Double Mastectomy, Transgender Hormones

Another young woman is suing the medical providers who surgically altered her body to look like a boy when she was just a young girl.

Layla Jane is now an 18-year-old detransitioned woman who was given cross-sex hormones at age 12 and a double mastectomy at 13.

In March, the California teen announced her intent to sue the Permanente Medical Group, Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, and three physicians for performing "supervised, and/or advised transgender hormone therapy and surgical intervention" when she was between the ages of 12-17 years old.

According to the letter released on Jane's behalf by the Center for American Liberty, she began questioning her gender at the age of 11.

Two initial medical providers at Kaiser Permanente discouraged Jane from starting hormone therapy until she was 16 and advised she avoid surgery until the age of 18.

However, Jane's care was transferred to three medical professionals who the lawsuit identifies as Dr. Lisa Kristine Taylor, Dr. Winnie Mao Yiu Tong, and Dr. Susanne E. Watson.

They immediately approved Jane for cross-sex hormones and a double mastectomy at ages 12-13. Jane's lawsuit contends the move was made without performing an adequate evaluation or treatment of her existing mental health issues.

Jane exhibited moodiness, anxiety, gender confusion, and anger issues as a child, but records indicate that she had only one psychological evaluation, which lasted 75 minutes, before being prescribed hormone treatment.

Mind boggling to me that a doctor signed off on a double mastectomy for me before I had taken a sex ed course. I barely started 8th grade, I was 13. So thankful I have @pnjaban @Liberty_Ctr to represent me. #detrans #detransvoicesmatter — Layla Jane (@LJDetrans) March 19, 2023

"I don't think I should have been allowed to change my sex before I could legally consent to have sex," she told Fox News. "I don't think I'm better from the experience and I think transition only added fuel to the fire of my preexisting conditions."

The lawsuit alleges the providers pushed Jane's parents to consent to the use of puberty blockers and testosterone, and eventually a double mastectomy for their daughter with "fraudulent" information.



"The fraudulent misrepresentations included, among other things, falsely representing that Layla's gender dysphoria and co-morbid mental health symptoms would not resolve without imitation sex change transition, falsely representing that Layla presented an increased risk of suicide unless she transitioned, and presenting Layla's parents with the false dilemma that: 'would they rather have a live son, or a dead daughter?'" the lawsuit contends.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

"Informed consent was missing here," Harmeet Dhillon, CEO of the Center for American Liberty, told Fox News. "It is impossible for a child to give informed consent and it is impossible for parents who are not fully informed, with a child that was not properly treated, to give informed consent."

In a related case, CBN News reported that detransitioner Chloe Cole is also suing Kaiser Permanente.

Groundbreaking Case? 18-Year-Old to Sue Over 'Grossly Negligent' Transgender Treatment

Cole, 18, is suing the California-based healthcare company for gender-transitioning medical treatments she received there as a minor, including a double mastectomy and hormone replacement therapy.

Jane and Cole are part of a growing number of detransitioners, or people regretting changing their sex through permanent and damaging procedures, who are speaking out.

Cole is now at the forefront of the movement.

We don't perform LASIK on kids because they are still developing and the correction needed will be much different when they grow up.



Same logic applies to transitioning kids.



They're still developing and their needs will likely be much different when they're adults. — Chloe Cole (@ChoooCole) May 31, 2023

As CBN News has reported, pediatric gender medicine in the U.S. has skyrocketed in recent years with clinics opening across the country leading to an explosion in treatments.

One recent study shows chest surgeries alone jumped 389% from 2016 to 2019.

When questioned about Jane's case, Kaiser Permanente spokesman Marc Brown told the DailyMail in a statement its doctors "practice compassionate, evidence-based medicine founded on sound research and best medical practices."

"When adolescent patients, with parental support, seek gender-affirming care, the patient's care team carefully evaluates their treatment options," Brown told the outlet.

"The care decisions always rest with the patient and their parents, and, in every case, we respect the patients' and their families' informed decisions about their personal health," he said.