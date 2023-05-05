Alabama School Choir's Impromptu National Anthem Performance at Jefferson Memorial Goes Viral

Steve Warren
05-05-2023

Share This article

A group of teenagers visiting Washington, D.C. recently stopped tourists in their tracks while they sang a familiar tune.  

Members of an Alabama high school choir serenaded people at the Thomas Jefferson Memorial with a rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

After amazing the crowd at the memorial, a video of the Hewitt-Trussville High School Chamber Choir singing the National Anthem was posted to the school's social media pages. The video went viral from there. 

"It was really spontaneous," said Isaac Crawford, a choir member told WFMZ-TV. "The fact that, I don't know, it really just hit me we were in the nation's capital, and we were just singing the national anthem and everyone just went silent. It just really meant a lot to me that everybody is listening. And you know, in this time of just like after COVID, post-pandemic, everybody is getting back up on their feet. You know, it gives us a little hope."

The choir also sang at the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade in Washington last month. 

Click Here to Watch the Full Video

Share This article

About The Author

Steve Warren is a senior multimedia producer for CBN News. Warren has worked in the news departments of television stations and cable networks across the country. In addition, he also worked as a producer-director in television production and on-air promotion. A Civil War historian, he authored the book The Second Battle of Cabin Creek: Brilliant Victory. It was the companion book to the television documentary titled Last Raid at Cabin Creek currently streaming on Amazon Prime. He holds an M.A. in Journalism from the University of Oklahoma and a B.A. in Communication from the University of
More