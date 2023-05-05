Alabama School Choir's Impromptu National Anthem Performance at Jefferson Memorial Goes Viral

A group of teenagers visiting Washington, D.C. recently stopped tourists in their tracks while they sang a familiar tune.

Members of an Alabama high school choir serenaded people at the Thomas Jefferson Memorial with a rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

After amazing the crowd at the memorial, a video of the Hewitt-Trussville High School Chamber Choir singing the National Anthem was posted to the school's social media pages. The video went viral from there.

"It was really spontaneous," said Isaac Crawford, a choir member told WFMZ-TV. "The fact that, I don't know, it really just hit me we were in the nation's capital, and we were just singing the national anthem and everyone just went silent. It just really meant a lot to me that everybody is listening. And you know, in this time of just like after COVID, post-pandemic, everybody is getting back up on their feet. You know, it gives us a little hope."

The choir also sang at the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade in Washington last month.

