After Historic Ouster of Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Patrick McHenry Takes Over as Temporary House Speaker

In a historic and unprecedented move, GOP lawmakers voted to oust the Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday.

Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina was appointed temporary speaker in his place.

The vote tally to vacate the Speaker's chair was 216 to 210. Every Democrat and a small coalition of 8 Republicans, led by Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida, voted for the motion to vacate.

Ahead of the vote, Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called on Congress to "end the chaos".

But Gaetz struck back saying, "I don't think voting against @SpeakerMcCarthy is chaos. I think $33 Trillion in debt is chaos. I think not passing single-subject spending bills is chaos. I think being governed by continuing resolutions and omnibus bills is chaos."

"We are ready, willing, and able to work together with our Republican colleagues. But it is on them to join us to move the Congress and the country forward," Jeffries said.

The future leadership of Congress is now in doubt as Republicans look for a new leader to head a razor-thin majority in the House.

