Actor Dennis Quaid's Plea to America Amid Chaotic Political Scene: 'We Need Each Other'

When celebrated actor Dennis Quaid examines today’s complex political landscape, he sees a situation reminiscent of America’s plight in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

“The times are very much like they were back in the late 70s, before [Ronald] Reagan came to office in 1980,” he told CBN News. “[With] Iran, we had the hostages, the Soviet Union … to buy a house, interest rates were 20%.”

He continued, “There was this feeling of malaise in the country, like we were a declining nation, that … we had a weak president.”

Quaid said he voted for former President Jimmy Carter and had “great respect” for his efforts to promote Middle East peace. Still, despite seeing him as a “really good man,” the actor said the appeasement that went on with the Soviet Union was unhelpful, inciting forces to take advantage of the U.S.

According to Quaid, Reagan, who defeated Carter in 1980, projected strength. He believes that power was helpful in accomplishing a great deal.

Quaid has a high level of insight into the matter, too, as he portrays the late President Reagan in the new feature film, “Reagan,” releasing nationwide Aug. 30, 2024.

“I was offered this movie six years ago … and I did not say, ‘Yes,’ at first, because, tell you the truth, it kind of scared me to death,” Quaid said. “Reagan is … like Muhammad Ali, one of the most recognizable people in the world. … He was my favorite president. I voted for him.”

The complexity of playing such a known individual — someone with whom the public has both memory and reverence — is tough. But Quaid eventually capitulated and took the role.

“This fear went down my spine, and usually that fear is a sign that I should … get out of my comfort zone,” he said. “I had two years to really prepare for the role.”

With the film coming out during the 2024 election cycle — one that is already historic in more ways than one — Quaid encouraged Americans to come together, even amid so much divisiveness.

“We’ve got to get to a place in this country where we could talk to each other across the aisle … because we need each other,” he said. “Republicans, Democrats, we need each other. We keep each other from going out too far this way or that, and we’re all Americans.”

Quaid, a lifelong Independent, has voted “both ways” throughout his life based on what he believes America truly needs. This time around, the “Reagan” star said he’ll vote for Trump.

“For me, this election [is] beyond personality and all that,” he said. “The election is really about the Constitution and when I see the weaponization of the justice system.”

Watch the video for more of Quaid’s views, and find out more about the movie here.