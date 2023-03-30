Activists Call for 'Trans Day of Vengeance' at Supreme Court

The promoters of a "Trans Day of Vengeance" event in Washington, D.C. this weekend have said they will go ahead with the rally despite the murders of six people on Monday by a transgender person at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee.

Newsweek reports the Trans Radical Activist Network (TRAN), a collection of transgender activist groups, rejected "any connection" between their event and the mass shooting, which police have said was perpetrated by a woman who identified as a trans man.

Saturday's rally is scheduled to begin outside the U.S. Supreme Court and will protest the various bills in numerous states that aim to protect children from irreversible, physically maiming procedures like gender transition surgeries and puberty blockers.

READ 'Butchered by an Institution': Woman Sues Hospital for Trans Surgery She Received as Kid

In a post to its website about the Trans Day of Vengeance, TRAN claimed the "Trans/Non-Binary/Gender Non-Conforming/Intersex communities are facing astronomical amounts of hate from the world."

"So far in 2023, 12 lives have been lost, 2022 we lost over 60 people. Our community has a stigma attached and significantly impacts marginalized communities at a higher intensity," the group wrote. "There are members of our own communities that have turned against the true meaning of Pride. The trans/non-binary/gender non-conforming/intersex communities have always existed. 'We're Here, We're Queer, and We aren't going anywhere' needs to be echoed loudly."

But TRAN also reminded would-be demonstrators that its "Day of Vengeance" is "about unity, not inciting violence. TRAN does not encourage violence and it is not welcome at this event."

AZ Gov's Press Secretary Suggests Violence Against 'Transphobes'

Along those lines, Josselyn Berry, the press secretary for Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) resigned Wednesday after she appeared to advocate for gun violence against "transphobes" in a social media post made just hours after the transgender shooter murdered three innocent children and three more adults at the Covenant School in Nashville.

"Us when we see transphobes," Berry tweeted and included an image of actress Gena Rowlands in a scene from the 1980 movie "Gloria," where she is pointing two revolver handguns, according to Fox News.

Arizona Republicans accused Berry of inciting violence and called on the governor to fire her.

"Calling for violence is NEVER acceptable," the Arizona Freedom Caucus tweeted. "@GovernorHobbs Press Sec. tweeting about shooting political opponents on the same day a trans activist shoots up a school is nothing short of vile & heartless. There is no room for this in AZ. Fire @joss_berry Now"

#Breaking: ⁦@GovernorHobbs⁩ office has confirmed that press secretary ⁦@joss_berry⁩ has resigned this morning after posting this image on Twitter . Expect a full statement shortly. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/JOimLiWXj0 — Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) March 29, 2023

"The Governor does not condone violence in any form. This administration holds mutual respect at the forefront of how we engage with one another. The post by the Press Secretary is not reflective of the values of the administration. The Governor has received and accepted the resignation of the Press Secretary," Hobbs' office said Wednesday in a statement.

Berry's post was later removed from Twitter for violating the site's rules against violence, according to Fox News.

Meanwhile, The Daily Caller reported left-wing media outlets struggled in their identification of the Covenant School shooter, fearing to "misgender" her.

In a commentary published by The Washington Times on Wednesday, Columnist Cheryl K. Chumley wrote the Covenant School shooter was "a woman who stormed into the private Christian Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, and cold-bloodedly murdered three small children and three adults as part of a planned evil plot she actually hinted to a friend was coming."

"And all the media and transgender activists go: Gasp! Don't you dare call her a woman. She identified as a man," Chumley noted.

"Unbelievable," she continued.

"This is what concerns the LGBTQ community — the fact that the evil woman who committed this act of evil, after which she was shot and killed by police, won't be remembered as the man she wasn't but simply wished to be?" the columnist continued.

"Careful now, oh ye LGBTQ community. You're tipping your hand as even more psychologically ill than known," she wrote.