80,000 Sign Up for 'Most Significant University Outreach in the History of America'

A student-led evangelistic event based in Oklahoma has quickly become one of the largest outreaches in the country after more than 80,000 people signed up for tickets within a matter of days.

Fill The Stadium (FTS) OU is a gospel outreach being held at Oklahoma University's football stadium and is set to kick off on April 29.

The program, headlined by Chance The Rapper, Kari Jobe, Chandler Moore, and Evangelist Nick Hall, sold out within a couple of days of its announcement making it the largest university outreach event ever.

"He's moving today. Revival is in the air. Put up your sails and let him take you," wrote Hall recently.





FTS OU is the next event in what some have referred to as a potential new great awakening taking place among young people in the country. These faith-based outpourings are touching people on both Christian and secular campuses.

The most notable event took place earlier this year at Asbury University. The two-week outpouring was filled with Spirit-led worship, prayer, repentance, and decisions for Christ.

Now, FTS OU is being described as an "amazing move of God" and the next big opportunity for revival.

"Honestly, this may be the most significant university outreach in the history of America," Life.Church Pastor Craig Groeschel said. "It is going to be amazing beyond measure...we are going to see God do something that only God can do."

FTS OU will take place at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on the OU campus in Norman, Oklahoma. You can find more information about the event here.

Meanwhile, evangelist Nick Hall is calling for Christians to pray, including for good weather for this outdoor stadium event.

He also lists a wide range of additional prayer requests, asking fellow believers to seek God for revival and a harvest of souls.

