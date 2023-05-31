2 Pro-Life Supporters Violently Beaten While Praying Outside Planned Parenthood in Baltimore

Police are searching for a violent assailant after two pro-life advocates were violently beaten while reportedly praying outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in Baltimore.

The victims were identified by LifeSiteNews as 80-year-old Dick Schafer and 73-year-old Mark Crosby.

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast:

A local pro-life activist, John Roswell, told the pro-life outlet Schafer is recovering at home while Crosby is still being treated at the hospital because the “plate bone in his upper right cheek is completely fractured” and he “is bleeding from some unidentified area behind his eye and the bone eye orbit is completely shattered and will have to be replaced with metal.”

According to WMAR-TV, surveillance footage shows an unidentified man first approaching Schafer. The man was speaking in an aggressive manner, police said. The assailant seemed to be turning away from the elderly man before rushing toward him and tackling him over a large ceramic flowerpot.

Moments later, Crosby reportedly ran to defend Schafer. He was immediately thrown to the ground, at which point the man attacking him purportedly began punching him in the face.

Before walking away, the suspected attacker kicked Crosby in the face using what police described as “extreme force.” While Crosby is still undergoing treatment in the shock trauma unit of the University of Maryland Medical Center, he is now in stable condition.

Schafer was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Dr. Jay Walton, president of the Baltimore County Right to Life group, has created a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the cost of Crosby’s medical treatment.

“For years, Mark has prayed in front of the Planned Parenthood in Baltimore City to let the scared, young abortion-minded women know that they are loved, that their baby is loved,” Walton wrote. “Please donate to show Mark how much HE is loved.”

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***