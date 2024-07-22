Will Kamala Harris Replace Biden to Run Against Trump? Silence from Obama, Schumer, Jeffries

President Biden's announcement that he will step down from the race got mostly positive reactions from Democratic leaders from across the political spectrum. Liberal California Governor Gavin Newsom, moderate Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and Squad member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are all backing Harris.

Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey said, "Kamala Harris as our Democratic nominee is going to bring an x-factor."

Former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile said, "She's been hitting the campaign trail hard. She's been raising money. So I'm confident that she will have the delegates, she will have the resources."

Conspicuously absent so far have been Harris endorsements from Barack and Michelle Obama and Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

But on Monday afternoon, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did throw her support to Harris.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said Sunday he thinks Harris will be easier to defeat in November's election than Joe Biden.

Kamala Harris was California's first female attorney general, making headlines for enacting criminal justice reform, before going onto the Senate.

And RNC Spokeswoman Elizabeth Pipko says Harris's record will be a liability. "Look her record in California is one of the things she'll have to answer for. There's that weak record. There's also the record of this administration, the policies they put forth that are proving not to be popular with the American people," she said.

Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race sends the Democrats' nomination process into uncharted territory. For Democrats who have been wanting Biden to drop out after his disastrous debate performance, this could be a case of "be careful what you wish for."

Despite apparent widespread support for Harris in the party, Biden's exit sets up the possibility of an open convention to choose his successor as the Democratic nominee.

Democrats have until August 7th to get a nominee on the ballot in all 50 states. So the clock is ticking for any other Democratic hopeful who might try to challenge Harris.

But New York Democratic Congressman Ritchie Torres warned, "Anyone musing about a romanticized free-for-all at the Democratic National Convention is living in a dangerous fantasy land and is asking for a continuation of the chaos and confusion that has consumed Washington, D.C."

Major questions remain for Harris, who says she will earn the nomination and is reportedly already talking to potential vice-presidential candidates. The DNC Rules Committee meets Wednesday to implement a framework to select a new nominee. President Biden says he'll address the nation this week to further explain his decision.

