rfkjrrobertfkennedyap_hdv.jpg

WATCH LIVE: RFK Jr. Expected to Drop Out Amid Rumors He Could Endorse Trump

CBN News
08-23-2024

Share This article

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. withdrew from the ballot in Arizona a day before he and Donald Trump were set to appear miles apart in the Phoenix area. 

Kennedy's withdrawal from that state ballot late Thursday comes as speculation grows that he might drop his independent presidential bid and endorse Trump

Such a move would have once been unthinkable for Kennedy who was once a lifelong Democrat and a member of a Democratic dynasty as the nephew of President John F. Kennedy and the son of Robert F. Kennedy.

Today at 2 PM he's making a major announcement. 

WATCH LIVE: RFK Jr. Expected to Drop Out Amid Rumors He Could Endorse Trump

NOTE: CBN neither supports nor opposes any political party or candidate. Our goal is to cover the news because truth matters. Please join with us in prayer for God to use CBN News to share the truth from a Christian perspective. God bless you!

Share This article

About The Author

CBN
News

CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world. What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines
More