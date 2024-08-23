WATCH LIVE: RFK Jr. Expected to Drop Out Amid Rumors He Could Endorse Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. withdrew from the ballot in Arizona a day before he and Donald Trump were set to appear miles apart in the Phoenix area.

Kennedy's withdrawal from that state ballot late Thursday comes as speculation grows that he might drop his independent presidential bid and endorse Trump.

Such a move would have once been unthinkable for Kennedy who was once a lifelong Democrat and a member of a Democratic dynasty as the nephew of President John F. Kennedy and the son of Robert F. Kennedy.

Today at 2 PM he's making a major announcement.

