'Vice President Trump': Biden Flubs Solo News Conference, 85 Percent of Dems Say He's Too Old 

In a high-stakes solo news conference last night, President Biden reaffirmed his commitment to running for reelection, brushing aside concerns about his cognitive health. This comes as a growing number of Democrats urge him to step aside.

The news conference was intended to reassure Democratic lawmakers, supporters, and voters that Biden has the strength and stamina to serve another term as commander-in-chief. However, the president stumbled early, mistakenly referring to Vice President Kamala Harris as "Vice President Trump" when answering a question from reporters.

"Look, I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president. So, I think she's not qualified to be president," Biden said, in a slip that quickly drew attention.

Biden also laughed off another mistake from earlier in the day, when he called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "President Putin" during a public appearance at the NATO conference.

"And now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination. Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin. President Putin, we're gonna beat President Putin, President Zelenskyy," Biden said, correcting himself mid-sentence.

The president dismissed concerns about his health and the need for a neurological test, emphasizing that his performance in office should be the measure of his fitness. "The best way to assure them is the way I assure myself, and that is, am I getting the job done? Am I getting the job done?" he stated.

While Biden maintains that he has overwhelming support from Democratic voters, a new poll suggests otherwise. The poll indicates that 85 percent of Democrats believe he is too old for another term, and more than half think he should drop out of the race. This sentiment is echoed by over a dozen Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Jim Hines, who recently called on Biden to step aside.

Despite the growing doubts, the Biden campaign is making its case for his continued candidacy. On Capitol Hill, Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado expressed confidence in Biden's chances. "What's on everybody's mind, is there is a clear path to victory here? I can honestly say that we're on a path to defeating Donald Trump," Bennet said.

Amid the rising uncertainty about Biden's candidacy, there are reports that the Biden campaign is now considering head-to-head match-ups between Vice President Harris and former President Trump as a potential contingency plan.

