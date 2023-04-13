Tim Scott Takes Big Step in 2024 Presidential Race: 'America Is a Land of Opportunity'

CBN News
04-13-2023

South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott is moving toward a possible run for the White House in 2024. He's forming an exploratory committee for president, which is the first official step in the process.

"I know America is a land of opportunity, not a land of oppression. I know it 'cause I've lived it. That's why it pains my soul to see the Biden liberals attacking every rung of the ladder that helped me climb," Scott said. "This is personal to me."

"I will never back down in down in defense conservative values that make America exceptional, and that's why I'm announcing my exploratory committee for president of the United States."

Scott says the left weaponizes race to divide America. As a black Republican senator, he says he disrupts their narratives.

He joins several other candidates challenging former President Donald Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination, but Trump remains the front-runner.

Other declared challengers include Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy, while Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo are expected to join the field too. It's unclear if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will join.

On the Democrat side, President Biden has said, unofficially, that he's planning to run again in 2024. Meanwhile, the 80-year-old president just had another senior moment about where the Oval Office is, along with another verbal gaffe, during a trip to Ireland that's revived ongoing questions about his mental competence.

