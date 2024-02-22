Suspicious Mail with 'White Substance' Sent to House Speaker Mike Johnson's 'Home Church'

Federal authorities are investigating suspicious mail containing a white powder that was received by a north Louisiana church attended by House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Cypress Baptist Church in Benton received a package in the mail Monday, according to Johnson's Washington office.

"Earlier today, Speaker Johnson was made aware of a suspicious package sent to his home church in Louisiana. Speaker Johnson and the Johnson family thank U.S. Capitol Police, the FBI, the Louisiana State Police, and the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office for taking swift action and handling the situation professionally," Johnson spokesman Griffin Neal said in a statement.

"As the investigation is ongoing, we will refer all further questions to law enforcement handling this matter," it continued.

The FBI issued a statement saying it was investigating a letter containing white power sent to an address on Benton's Palmetto Road, the road on which the church is located.

The agency added that a field test on the substance was negative, but more testing was planned, adding that "even sending a hoax letter is a serious crime."

The state police HazMat unit was sent to investigate the suspicious piece of mail and additional testing will be completed at a local laboratory, KTBS-TV reports.

As CBN News has reported, since his ascension to House Speaker, Johnson has put his faith center stage.

The Louisiana lawmaker brought his Bible with him to his first speech as Speaker.

He also told his fellow congressmen and women he believes they are all called by God and ordained to hold the positions they hold at the time in which they hold them.

"I don't believe there are any coincidences in a matter like this," he said. "I believe that Scripture — the Bible — is very clear, that God is the one that raises up those in authority. He raised up each of you, all of us, and I believe that God has ordained and allowed each one of us to be brought here for this specific moment, in this time. This is my belief."

"I believe that each one of us has a huge responsibility today to use the gifts that God has given us to serve the extraordinary people of this great country — and they deserve it," the lawmaker continued. "And to ensure that our republic remains standing as the great beacon of light and hope and freedom in a world that desperately needs it."

The Louisiana lawmaker is also not shy about the power of prayer.

Last November, Johnson and a bipartisan group of House and Senate lawmakers prayed during a candlelight vigil for Israeli victims and hostages just one month after Hamas terrorists waged a bloody massacre of Israeli men, women, and children.

And last year, Johnson was one of a few conservative lawmakers to meet on the House floor to pray during a leadership crisis in the House of Representatives.



Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) posted a photo of Johnson and other leaders who prayed for former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) during a contentious time.

"In January," Steube wrote, "Congressman Mike Johnson joined me on the House floor while we were in a deadlock over who our next Speaker would be. We lifted up the Speaker's race to the Lord and asked for his divine guidance. Immediately after the prayer, 14 members changed their votes, ultimately leading to Speaker McCarthy securing the gavel by the end of the day."

