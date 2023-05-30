Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for US Sen. Lindsey Graham: 'Badge of Honor'

Russia's Interior Ministry issued an arrest warrant for Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) following comments he made on the fighting in Ukraine.

Last Friday, Graham met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy's office released an edited video of the meeting showing Graham saying, "the Russians are dying." Graham also describes the U.S. military assistance to Ukraine as "the best money we've ever spent."





While the remarks appear to be in different parts of the conversation, Zelensky's office put the comments next to each other sparking Russian anger.

Russia's top criminal investigation agency, The Investigative Committee, opened a criminal inquiry against Graham, and the Russian Interior Ministry followed up by issuing an arrest warrant.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for Russia's President Vladimir Putin, said, "It's hard to imagine a greater shame for the country than having such senators."

Graham said he views the arrest warrant from Vladimir Putin's government as a "badge of honor."

"To know that my commitment to Ukraine has drawn the ire of Putin's regime brings me immense joy," he tweeted.

"I will continue to stand with and for Ukraine's freedom until every Russian soldier is expelled from Ukrainian territory," he continued.

Finally, here’s an offer to my Russian ‘friends’ who want to arrest and try me for calling out the Putin regime as being war criminals:



I will submit to jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court if you do.



Come and make your best case.



See you in The Hague! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 29, 2023

Graham is among a list of 200 U.S. members of Congress who Moscow banned from Russia.

Last year, Graham called for Russians to assassinate President Vladimir Putin saying it was the quickest way to end the war.

