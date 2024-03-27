This Race Could Flip the US Senate Red - West Virginia's Jim Justice Says It Would Be a 'Big Honor'

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is running for a U.S. Senate seat and a win could possibly help Republicans take the majority from the Democrats. As his second term comes to an end, Governor Justice talks about why his sights are set on becoming a U.S. senator, albeit reluctantly.

"I'd really surprise you. There's not a fiber in me that really wants to go to D.C. but when it really boils right down to it, I do not think we're going the right way and I truly, whether people believe it or not, my dad used to say all the time, 'Son, if you know and the good Lord knows, that's all that really matters' and I do know. I'm a Patriot. I truly am. And I really believe in this country, and I think we're going in a crazy way," Justice told CBN News.

With the 72-year-old Republican hoping to replace retiring Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, the West Virginia Senate race has high political stakes. When asked how it felt to possibly be the guy who could flip the U.S. Senate, Justice said, it would be "a big honor."

"At the end of the day, I am a proponent of flipping the Senate. I'm an absolute, active proponent of being a good, sound, solid conservative and we need that. We need that really bad right now. The House (of Representatives), who knows what's going to happen with the House, but we need the Senate in our court," Justice said.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed the governor and the latest polls show Justice with a hefty lead – more than 55% against opponent Republican Congressman Alex Mooney with less than 20%. This gap exists despite numerous lawsuits against some of the governor's nearly 100 family-owned businesses.

"At the end of the day, you need to judge me by what I've done as being your governor. I have others that are running our businesses, I'm proud of what they do, and surely to goodness, we make plenty of mistakes but at the end of the day, when it's all said and done, you're going to find our businesses are rock solid in what they do," Justice said.

Rep. Mooney, in his fifth House term, maintains he is the true conservative in this race. Mooney is Catholic and both he and Justice are strongly pro-life. Mooney introduced the Life at Conception Act in Congress and Justice signed an abortion ban with exceptions into law in 2022, shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Still, Mooney refers to Justice as a "liberal Republican."

"So this becomes a decision to those who vote in the primary, do you want a conservative? I've been endorsed by Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, Rand Paul, so it's a clear difference – just because you're a Republican doesn't mean you're a conservative," Mooney said.

The criticism hasn't seemed to stick. Justice has such a strong lead in the polls, he told us he really doesn't have to campaign that much. He thanks the hard-working people of West Virginia for making him so popular.

"Well, I'm with them all the time. I go through a little small town, they don't yell, 'Hey governor, how you doing there?' they yell, 'Hey Big Jim!' because absolutely they have my back and they know that I love them and they really genuinely love me. So, it's really been a big-time honor for me and it has been a wonderful ride," Justice said.

Justice, who's often seen with his English bulldog Babydog, also credits his administration with turning around West Virginia's hillbilly image.

"I mean, all of a sudden, West Virginia is now in worldwide travel guides, it's a place to come to. If you'll just step back and look at our highways and all the different things that are going on, whether it be our schools and tourism exploding and on and on and on, diversification, all kinds of companies coming, it is absolutely a transformative change that has happened," Justice told CBN News.

Justice, an outspoken Christian, called for a statewide day of prayer during Covid, prays with his girls basketball team, and regularly posts Bible verses on social media.

"I am really, really proud being a Christian, and I am proud showing it," Justice said. "So many have come to me saying, 'You as a politician, we've really never seen someone stand up for God and Christianity.' I have stood up. It guides me in everything I do every day. You got to be considerate of others. I mean, for crying out loud this deal of, 'Well, you're a Democrat, I hate you, or you're a Republican, I hate you.' Some way we've got to get some professionalism back into what we're doing and respect and honor for one another. I really believe the good Lord has taught us so much better than that," Justice said.

When asked if Babydog would be going to Washington with him if he wins, Justice replied, "Babydog goes everywhere I go."

Justice is expected to win the West Virginia Primary in May and is also the strong favorite to win in November. And depending on which party wins the White House – the G.O.P. only needs to pick up one or two seats to flip control of the Senate, which makes this West Virginia Senate race, one to watch.