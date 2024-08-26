Pro-life Leaders Blast Trump for 'Politically Stupid' Post About Women's 'Reproductive Rights'

It began with a post by former President Donald Trump on Truth Social that said, "My Administration will be great for women and their reproductive rights."

Then, over the weekend, Trump and his running mate JD Vance said they would not support a federal ban on abortion. Vance even said Trump would veto such a bill if it came to his desk.

Trump told CBS News that the issue is back in the hands of the states where it belongs.

"It's now in the hands of the people. The federal government should have nothing to do with this issue," Trump said.

JD Vance told NBC, "Donald Trump's view is that we want the individual states and their individual cultures and their unique political sensibilities to make these decisions because we do not want a non-stop federal conflict over this issue."

Trump also told CBS he would not enforce the Comstock Act to block delivery of abortion drugs.

Tony Perkins, President of the Family Research Council, responded with a post on X, saying, "The DNC (Democratic National Committee) has the corner on the abortion market. Trump is not only suppressing his own support, he is going to hurt the vast majority of Republican candidates who are 100% pro-life."

Kristan Hawkins, the national president of Students for Life, posted about the Trump campaign, "It's like they are giving a class on how to lose a Presidential election. Cowardly, immoral, and politically stupid."

Lila Rose, founder of the anti-abortion group Live Action criticized Trump on her podcast for trying to "ingratiate himself with those that are pro-abortion."

"News flash to the Trump campaign. You're not going to win over the left, who already hates you. Now is not the time to try and sound like Kamala Harris," she said.

The Trump campaign says his Truth Social post is in line with his previous positions on abortion.

Trump campaign Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "As President Trump has consistently stated, he supports the rights of individuals in their respective states to determine their laws on abortion. President Trump also strongly supports ensuring women have access to the care they need to create healthy families..."



Trump has frequently taken credit for the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe V. Wade through his appointment of 3 conservative justices.

The abortion controversy comes after a week when Democrats repeatedly went after Trump on the issue of abortion at the Democratic National Convention, and called for protection of abortion access.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of SBA Pro-Life America, posted that "the short term urgent threat" is a "Harris-Walz administration... promising "6,7,8,9 month abortion as the only option for women."

