'Not on My Watch': Sen. Tim Scott Announces Presidential Bid, Vows to Defend Conservative Values

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott formally declared his presidential bid today at Charleston Southern University.

The private Baptist college is Scott's alma mater, located in his hometown of North Charleston.

Scott is the only black Republican in the Senate and describes himself as a born-again believer.

He says the left weaponizes race to divide America, but as a black Republican senator he says he disrupts their narratives.

"Today, our country is once again being tested," he shared when announcing his exploratory committee for president. "Once again, our divisions run deep and the threat to our future is real. Joe Biden and the radical left have chosen a culture of grievance over greatness. They're promoting victimhood instead of personal responsibility and they're indoctrinating our children to believe we live in an evil country."

He continued, "Because I disrupt their narrative, I threaten their control. They know the truth of my life disproves their lies."

"See, I was raised by a single mother in poverty. The spoons in our apartment were plastic, not silver," he explained. "But we had faith. We put in the work and we had an unwavering belief that we too could live the American dream. I know America is the land of opportunity, not a land of oppression. I know it because I've lived it. That's why it pains my soul to see the Biden liberals attacking every rung of the ladder that helped me climb."

"If the radical left gets their way, millions more families will be trapped in failing schools, crime-ridden neighborhoods, and crushing inflation," he added.

"But not on my watch. This is personal to me. I will never back down in defense of the conservative values that make America exceptional."



Scott joins several other candidates challenging former President Donald Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination.

Other declared challengers include Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Asa Hutchinson. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to join the race too.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***