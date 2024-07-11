More Democrats Push for Biden to Bow Out as He Aims to Prove Staying Power During NATO Summit

WASHINGTON – As President Biden is tested on the world stage hosting the NATO summit in Washington, dissent is growing within the Democratic Party. An increasing number of congressional Democrats are questioning his ability to beat former President Donald Trump.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) expressed his concerns, stating, "I am deeply concerned about Joe Biden winning this November. Because it is an existential threat to the country if Donald Trump wins."

Last night, Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT) became the first Democratic senator to publicly urge Biden to withdraw "for the good of the country." Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon became the ninth House Democrat to publicly call for President Biden to step down.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a powerful voice among Capitol Hill Democrats, hinted that Biden's decision to stay the course might not be final. When asked if she supports Biden as the head of the Democratic ticket, Pelosi responded, "As long as the president – it's up to the president to decide if he's going to run. We're all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short."

Top Democratic fundraiser and Hollywood actor George Clooney weighed in with a scathing New York Times op-ed, writing, "It's devastating to say, but the Joe Biden he met at a fundraising event three weeks ago was not the Biden of 2010. He wasn't even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate." Just three weeks ago, Clooney raised $28 million for Biden's campaign at a star-studded fundraiser.

Still, more than 80 Democratic members of Congress have publicly backed the president as the nominee. Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) said, "Any president would be jealous to run on Biden's record."

The support was evident at a recent rally, where chants of "Four more years! Four more years!" echoed through the crowd. It appears the president is determined to keep going, visiting the headquarters of the AFL-CIO and signaling the unions are on his side. Biden affirmed, "We're in a better position than any country in the world to own the remainder of the 21st century, because of union labor."

Biden campaign officials are expected to head to Capitol Hill to continue making their case for support. The president faces a big test today as he is expected to end the NATO summit with a full press conference.