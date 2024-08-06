Kamala Harris Has Picked This Midwest Governor as Her Running Mate

Vice President Kamala Harris has reportedly picked her running mate and will take the stage to introduce her choice at a rally in Philadelphia tonight.

Reports indicate she has chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a retired schoolteacher and six-term former congressman.

Minnesota Democratic strategist Abu Amara says Walz is a good pick for Harris as the party tries to win battleground states in the upper Midwest. “He has the ability to connect with rural, suburban and urban voters,” he said.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump quickly sent a fundraising email calling Walz “Dangerously Liberal.”

Other top contenders on Harris's list included Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelley. Some Democrats had opposed Shapiro due to his support for Israel and taxpayer-funded vouchers for private schools.

After tonight's official introduction, Harris and Walz will then head out on a tour of swing states, including Michigan, Wisconsin, and North Carolina.

Meanwhile, in the wake of President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 race after winning his party's primaries, Harris officially became the Democratic nominee Monday night.

The DNC announced the results of an unconventional online vote by delegates. Harris was the only candidate left who was eligible to receive votes after no other candidate qualified by a deadline last week.