Hope to the Hill Ministries Brings 'The Chosen' to the Capitol: 'God Gave Us Our Freedoms'

WASHINGTON, DC - Lawmakers and staff on Capitol Hill were treated to a special appearance this week from the cast of the hit TV show The Chosen.

The series has been a worldwide phenomenon, and this week the cast made their way to the Capitol to help mark the start of the Christmas season. Members of the cast were invited to meet lawmakers and their staffers through Hope to the Hill Ministries, a group that tries to connect more members of Congress with faith.

They screened a new installment of "Christmas with the Chosen," the third holiday special that brings the gospel to life while also celebrating the music of the show.



The Chosen's executive producer Brad Pelo told CBN it's critical to get the show's message in front of lawmakers.



"It's very important for faith to be part of the dialogue around policy and governance. We were first created by God, He's the one who gave us our freedoms. So when it comes to governance, especially in a free nation established on those principals, I think we've got to continue to bring His name, His principals, His commandments into the dialogue of governance," said Pelo.



Congressman Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) considers himself a big fan.



"It's very inspirational to me because one of the things we deal with here is perception, people have a certain perception of what happens in Congress or what the congressmen and women should be doing. If you watch The Chosen, Jesus is facing that same perception even from his own disciples who have a preconceived idea of what Messiah is supposed to be: a political hero. But Jesus is coming and fighting a different battle of good and evil from an eternal standpoint. Seeing some of that play out, but also seeing the human side of people we read about in the Bible," Rep. Loudermilk told CBN.

The Chosen started off as a crowdfunded project in 2017 and now boasts more than 110 million viewers throughout the world. The show's creators think that's because it's easy to see ourselves in the characters around Jesus.

"Immediately we discover they're kind of like me. They struggle with faith or they struggle with an addiction relapse, they're just like me. And I think in that experience we come to see Jesus differently because we see how they experienced Him and how He impacted their lives," said Pelo.

"Christmas with the Chosen" will premiere in theaters December 12th and it all leads up to the debut of season four in 2024. The whole season will hit theaters in February before heading to streaming platforms.



