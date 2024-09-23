Harris Moves Ahead in the Polls, Trump Says Too Late for Any More Debates

A Real Clear Politics polling average currently gives Vice President Kamala Harris a 2% lead, and statistician Nate Silver has the odds of either candidate winning at fifty-fifty.

Trump said this weekend that he doesn't plan to run again if he doesn't win this year. "I think that that will be, that will be it. I don't see that at all. I think that hopefully we're going to be successful," Trump told Full Measure news.

Trump leads Harris in the polls on key issues like the border and the economy.

Harris, who has been criticized for not providing specifics on her policies, and whose economic proposals have been criticized even by analysts on the left, will deliver a speech on the economy this week.

Trump campaigned in North Carolina this weekend, but he didn't mention the Republican nominee for Governor that he backed earlier.

North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson has lost at least 7 key campaign staffers including his campaign manager and director of operations after CNN reported that Robinson had called himself a "black Nazi" in an online porn forum. Robinson denies making the comments.

Harris says she's agreed to another debate and called on Trump to do the same. "Join me on the debate stage. Let's have another debate. There's more to talk about," Harris said.

Trump says it's too late because voting has already started in some states. "She's done one debate. I've done two. It's too late to do another. I'd love to, in many ways, but it's too late," Trump said.

