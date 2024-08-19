Free Abortions Offered to DNC Attendees - Pro-Lifers Criticize 'the Shout Your Abortion Party'

PHOTO: Welcome to Chicago signage for the upcoming Democratic National Convention is displayed at O'Hare International Airport, Aug. 16, 2024, in Chicago. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Free abortions are being offered to women who attend the Democratic National Convention this week in Chicago. Planned Parenthood is deploying an abortion bus to the Democratic presidential campaign event.

A local branch of the abortion giant is offering drug-induced abortions aboard its bus. It's also handing out so-called emergency contraception which consists of the morning-after pill that some pro-lifers consider to be an abortifacient drug.

The outcry against the free abortion news has been severe across social media. SBA Pro-Life America responded to the news with a press release labeling the DNC as an "Abortion Convention."

"The Democratic National Abortion Convention puts the extremism of the Democrats on full display. The days when the Democrats insisted abortion should be 'safe, legal and rare' are history," said SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser. "Today's Democrats under the Harris-Walz ticket are officially the Shout Your Abortion Party."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Green (R-GA) also criticized the move, writing on X, "I thought this was fake but it's not... It's hard to even comprehend and it's truly heartbreaking. Being a mother is the most precious gift, choose life."

Other shocking pro-choice demonstrations are taking place at the DNC, as well.

A giant 18-foot-tall inflatable shaped like an intrauterine device (IUD) is reportedly being displayed. It has been dubbed "Freeda Womb." And several women marched down the streets dressed as abortion pills during a protest.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris has been making abortion a top priority.

A White House press release touted Harris' pro-choice efforts saying, "Since the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, the Vice President has held more than 50 convenings in at least 16 states while bringing together hundreds of state legislators, state attorneys general, health care providers, faith leaders, students, and advocates who are on the frontlines of the fight" for abortion.

In a first for a sitting president or vice president, Vice President Kamala Harris toured a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in Minnesota back in March.

MARCH 2024 VP Harris Stumps at an Abortion Clinic, Pro-Lifers Slam 'Extreme Agenda' of Biden-Harris Admin

"What we want is to put back in place the protections the Supreme Court took away, which is to codify, put into law, the protections of Roe v Wade, that's what we want," Harris told reporters at the scene.

Dannenfelser says the agenda needs to be questioned. "Everyone should be asking Kamala Harris, Tim Walz and all the Democrats' candidates the question: What are your exceptions? Harris and Walz won't name a single limit on abortion they support – not in the seventh, eighth or ninth month of pregnancy when unborn babies clearly feel pain, and not even when a child is born alive following an abortion attempt."

More here:

While pro-choice activists have made progress in codifying abortion on the state and local levels, doing so on a national level would be a tall order. They'd need to win the White House as well as both the House of Representatives and Senate. Even if they succeeded, such a move would likely result in legal challenges.

Abortion in the Party Platforms - by the Numbers

Meanwhile, Democrats are indicating their priorities through their new Democratic Party Platform that's being introduced at the DNC.

The word "Abortion" is mentioned 13 times in the document. "Reproductive freedom" and "reproductive health" are mentioned an additional 14 times.

On other cultural issues, the term "LGBT" is mentioned 37 times, "Donald Trump" is mentioned 150 times, and "God" is mentioned once.

The Republican Party Platform was a much shorter document. It mentioned "abortion" once in reference to opposing "late term abortion." The issue of "Life" in the context of unborn humans was mentioned three times.

Republicans did not use the term "LGBT" and they mentioned "God" twice.

NOTE: CBN neither supports nor opposes any political party or candidate. Our goal is to cover the news because truth matters. Please join with us in prayer for God to use CBN News to share the truth from a Christian perspective. God bless you!