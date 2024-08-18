EXCLUSIVE: Evangelicals for Harris Use 'False Prophet' Bible Passage in Provocative New Ad Against Trump

Evangelicals For Harris is releasing their second media spot in as many weeks, this time using biblical text from 1 John 4 that mentions false prophets and how Christians are to, "test the spirits to see if they are from God." The implication and context are pretty clear: they want evangelicals to ask themselves if former President Donald Trump fits the characteristics of a false prophet.

This ad is no doubt going to ruffle some conservative evangelical feathers. Those who support Trump see him as someone promoting biblical values when it comes to policy. They'll also argue that it's actually the Christian Left that is spreading a false presentation of the biblical message.

However, Evangelicals For Harris wants Christian voters to question what they believe is a rhetoric that lacks "Christian Witness" and is void of the "Love Thy Neighbor" biblical commandment.

It's crucial to remember here that Evangelicals For Harris is not trying to pick off the Trump hardcore evangelical faithful. That's not the game.

According to Pew Research, among Trump's base of white evangelical Protestant voters, 37 percent see him as a "GREAT" president; another 37 percent say he's been a "GOOD" one. But here's the key: 9 percent considered him just AVERAGE; 6 percent said he was a POOR president and 10 percent said TERRIBLE. Totaled together, that's 25 percent of conservative evangelicals who are relatively swingable/majorly lukewarm at best.

If Kamala Harris wins 20 percent or more of these skeptical evangelicals, she'll most likely win the presidency. That's what history tells us. Just ask Joe Biden who did it and Hillary Clinton who didn't.