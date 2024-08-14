'Evangelicals for Harris' Targets Conservative Christians with New Media Spot 

CBN News has learned that a newly formed group, Evangelicals For Harris, will drop their first media spot Wednesday in an effort to win over some "on-the-fence" Conservative Evangelicals in swing states who are lukewarm when it comes to Donald Trump.

The videos will start on social media and eventually make their way to TV in certain swing states. Specifically, and most interestingly, Evangelicals For Harris will be targeting conservative Christian media websites. The group already has over 200,000 Evangelical Christians who have signed a pledge to volunteer and vote for the Harris/Walz ticket.

Donald Trump won a hefty majority of the conservative evangelical vote. However, typically elections are won at the margins, especially in the seven key swing states. Evangelicals for Harris is using this strategy in hopes of eventual victory. If history has something to say, it may work.



In 2008, Barack Obama received 26% of the White Born Again Evangelical Vote and won. In 2016, Hillary Clinton received 16% of the White Born Again Evangelical Vote and lost. In 2020, Joe Biden received 24% of the White Born Again Evangelical Vote and won. So if Kamala Harris gets 20% or more of the White Born Again Evangelical Vote, Trump could very well lose the General Election to Harris.