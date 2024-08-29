Election Meddling Escalates as US Adversaries 'Choose a Racehorse' in 2024 Presidential Contest

Tech experts warn the Iranian regime is actively interfering in the U.S. presidential election, targeting both campaigns with cyber attacks. They point out that not only will the meddling continue, but adversaries like China and Russia are also getting into the game.

"Our adversaries believe there are election outcomes that favor them, and that's why they interfere," explained Hudson Institute Senior Fellow and former intelligence official, Michael Pregent.

The FBI describes Iran's activity as "increasingly aggressive" during this election cycle, and Pregent tells CBN News that's likely because the Islamic regime believes a win by Kamala Harris is in its best interest.

"I just think our adversaries are not really worried about this administration, but they are hearing tough language from the Trump campaign," Pregent said.

Microsoft first reported news of this targeted hacking against the Trump campaign and announced their techs have also uncovered election interference attempts from Russia and China.

"We should get to a place where our adversaries fear a Democrat president and a Republican president, but now, they tend to pick the racehorse," Pregent said.

House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) recently blasted the Biden administration for failing to hold Iran responsible for multiple acts.

"The administration is both on the hacking side, on the misinformation side, and on the alleged attempt on Donald Trump's life, is not holding Iran accountable. There's no red lines," Rep. Turner said on CBS "Face the Nation".

Turner believes the administration's silence only emboldens Iran to increase its efforts.

"There is not a response that impacts Iran or that has a deterrent effect, or even holds them accountable, and that, of course, results in increased activity and an increased emboldening of Iran to meddle in our elections and to, I think, have people at risk in our country," Turner said.

National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby counters that the administration has repeatedly raised concerns about Iranian cyber attacks, pointing out that these recent attempts are nothing new for the regime.

